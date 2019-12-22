Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Helotes, TX
View Map
Martha A. Finch


1935 - 2019
Martha A. Finch Obituary

Martha A. Finch born October 27, 1935, in San Antonio, Texas went to be with our Lord on December 13, 2019, at the age of 84.

She married her beloved Frederick George Finch in San Antonio on February 16, 1958.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick George Finch and her grandson, Jacob Hatzenbuehler.

She is survived by her daughters, Pat Hatzenbuehler and husband Charlie, Margaret Hatzenbuehler, and Joyce Roberts; grandchildren, Heather, Kristen, Dominique, Issac, Lucas, Lex, Dominic, George and Edward; great-grandchildren, Colten, Peyton, Hailey, Hanna, Yessenia, Patrick, Vincenzo, Kaidon, Mackenzie, Madison, Charlotte and Allison; great great-grandchild, Malonni.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with a Rosary to begin at 5:00 PM. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Helotes, Texas with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019
