Martha Ann "Anne" Preslar Decker, age 85, passed away peacefully in San Antonio, TX and went to be with her Lord on January 29, 2020. Anne was born on November 6, 1934 in Dyersburg, TN to Herbert Preslar and Clois "Pete" Dycus Preslar. She grew up in TN and as a teenager joined her mother and step-father, Sergeant Major Harry Asbill, in Augusta, GA. There she met the love of her life, James, "Jim" Decker, an Airman stationed at Ft Gordon. They married July 21, 1951. Anne was a devoted wife and mother and so proud of her four children: Pam, Dan, Mike and Vici, encouraging their many interests/activities. As a military spouse, she often had the responsibility of raising the children on her own. The family traveled the world and best memories are the three tours on Guam and a year in Japan. Jim retired from the military in 1972. A new chapter began, living first in NC and then relocating to Sterling, VA. Anne's career as a floral designer took off. She was very talented and a requested designer in Northern Virginia. After a few years, the next adventure began, selling their home and buying an RV, "Winnie," and traveling the US and Canada. They were on the road 5+ years, and it was the best time of their lives. Anne and Jim relocated to FL and later bought a small ranch in Okeechobee. They enjoyed the country life and raised Emu's. After Jim's passing in 2003, Anne moved to San Antonio TX to be with family. Anne is remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a woman of strong faith, a dedicated Air Force wife, gifted homemaker and floral designer. She enjoyed reading, traveling, hiking, gardening, cake decorating and sewing. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 52 years, James B. Decker; parents, Herbert Preslar and Clois Asbill; step-father, Harry Asbill; step-mother, Ruth "Maxine" Preslar. She is survived by her children: Pamela Decker, Daniel Decker (Elanore), Michael Decker (Debra), Vici Decker. Five grand children: Christopher Decker (Jessica), James Decker, Nora Camann (Philip Brooks), Justin Decker (Joanna), Devin Decker (Bridget); eight great-grandchildren: Stephen, Emmalee, Natalie, Nathan, Elliot, Elowen, and Aurelia Decker and Tiana Santucci; two great-great grandchildren, Declan Decker and Leeroy Worm; brothers, James "Gerald" Preslar and Terry (Brenda) Preslar and sister, Brenda Shawver (Johnny) and nieces and nephews. Celebration of LifeSaturdayFebruary 22, 202010:30 a.m.Abiding Presence Lutheran Church14700 San PedroSan Antonio TX78232In lieu of flowers family requests donation sent to Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 14700 San Pedro, San Antonio TX 78232. You are invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020