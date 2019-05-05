|
October 21, 1934 - May 1, 2019
Martha ("Marty") Ann Sharp Prevou, 84, died May 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, at 1 p.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 3814 Nash Boulevard, San Antonio, with Msgr. Enda McKenna presiding. A lifelong resident of San Antonio, Marty was born to Lida Kellett Sharp and Taylor Elmo Sharp on October 21, 1934.
In spite of health challenges, Marty found joy in life, especially through friendships and her deep love of music, which she passed on to all of her children. Married in 1957 to Edwin (Ed)Thomas Prevou, Marty was warmly welcomed into his family. She was predeceased by her son Charles Dale "Chuck" Prevou, by her parents, and by her brothers, Robert Albert Sharp and George Douglas Sharp. She is survived by daughters Karen Prevou (Albert), Kim Arispe (Don), Kelley Prevou (Jim), and son Kevin Prevou (Nicki), eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Special thanks to her loving care givers Roxana and Dorel Birta, Janives Sterling, and to Vitas Hospice. As a child, Marty received excellent care at John Sealy Hospital; in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Sealy and Smith Foundation, 2200 Market St. #500, Galveston TX 77550.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019