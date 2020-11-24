On Thursday November 19, 2020, Martha Anne Kubicek, devoted mother, wife and friend died peacefully at the age of 82. Martha was born on September 4, 1938 in Beaumont, Texas to Heinz and Margaret Fischer. Heinz had immigrated to the USA from Germany in the mid-1920s, settling in Beaumont and quickly connecting with other first- and second-generation German immigrants like Margaret and her family. Martha took tremendous pride in her German heritage and truly cherished the close relationships with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins within her extended family, with many a reunion providing happy memories over the years. Most of Martha's childhood was spent in Houston. After graduating from Incarnate Word Academy, she attended Sacred Heart Dominican College, graduating with a BSc in Nursing in 1960. It was while a student there that she met Harold Kubicek, a Civil Engineering student at Rice University, at a college dance in 1957. They married on January 7, 1961, at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Houston. Alongside managing busy family life, Martha regularly worked part time as a nurse, including as a Research Nurse for Baylor College of Medicine. She had a real passion for travel, especially to Europe, which she visited numerous times, meeting with relatives as she enjoyed discovering new places and people. Always highly sociable, Martha was a member of numerous tennis leagues and bridge groups over the years. Most of all, she took great pleasure and pride in her family, which includes her husband of 59 years, her four children, their spouses and nine grandchildren. Faith was a constant in Martha's life. She and Harold made several moves between Texas, California and Louisiana over the years and she was always an active member of the Catholic parishes to which they belonged. She has also belonged to the Theresians Catholic women's community for decades, including the Day of Roses group in San Antonio, and she recently received the honor of being named a Theresian Woman of Wisdom. Martha was preceded in death by her father, Heinz, mother, Margaret, and brother, David. She is survived by her husband, Harold, children, Karen, Mark, Joseph and Margaret, and grandchildren, David and Sedona Limón, Tesa, Sofia, Paul and Andrew Kubicek, and Hal, Max and Flo Wood. Although the impact of dementia was increasingly debilitating for Martha, her true self continued to shine through in many ways. She was visibly cheered in the company of friends and family until her final weeks and similarly took great delight in photos and mementos from her life and birds in her backyard. Most notable was the joy she took from listening to and playing music. An avid piano player from a young age, she was able to play several of her favorite tunes with her family until shortly before her death. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association and have set up a tribute page for Martha at

www.alz.org. Details of Martha's funeral can be found at www.porterloring.com