|
|
Martha H. Sweeney, age 79, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in McAllen, Texas on December 26, 1939 to James Wallace Hornung and Mattie Lee Breeding. When she was 16 years old she met and married the man who would become her loving husband for the next 62 years, Lt. Col. David F. Sweeney, USAF (Ret.). She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and her sister Dorothy Sims. Martha is survived by her son, Michael D. Sweeney; daughter Laura Lock (Jim); grandchildren Madalyn M. Wardlock (Bryttne) and Jacob B. Lock; brother James C. Hornung; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. George Maronite Catholic Church with a Rosary beginning at 10:30 AM.MASS TUESDAY,DECEMBER 10, 201911:00 AM ST. GEORGE MARONITE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or St. George Maronite Catholic Church.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019