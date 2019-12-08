San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. George Maronite Catholic Church
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. George Maronite Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. GEORGE MARONITE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha H. Sweeney


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha H. Sweeney Obituary

Martha H. Sweeney, age 79, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in McAllen, Texas on December 26, 1939 to James Wallace Hornung and Mattie Lee Breeding. When she was 16 years old she met and married the man who would become her loving husband for the next 62 years, Lt. Col. David F. Sweeney, USAF (Ret.). She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and her sister Dorothy Sims. Martha is survived by her son, Michael D. Sweeney; daughter Laura Lock (Jim); grandchildren Madalyn M. Wardlock (Bryttne) and Jacob B. Lock; brother James C. Hornung; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. George Maronite Catholic Church with a Rosary beginning at 10:30 AM.

MASS TUESDAY,

DECEMBER 10, 2019

11:00 AM

ST. GEORGE MARONITE CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or St. George Maronite Catholic Church.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now