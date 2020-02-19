|
Martha Henderson Flores went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born on April 4, 1931 in Taylor, Texas to Franklin Thomas Henderson and Blanch Shumaker. Mrs. Flores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arturo Flores, Sr. She is survived by her grandson, Arturo Flores, III; granddaughter, Ketsia Flores; and great-granddaughter, Lyla Flores.
Marcy, as she was known to her friends and family was a gentle person with a very adventurous soul, a quest for travel and a loving loyalty to her friends and family.
She always had a smile on her face no matter the difficulty she might be facing and she conquered many difficulties in her life from the loss of her son and beloved husband, Art to beating cancer, numerous health challenges and surviving the Wedgewood Apartment Fire in December of 2014. Like the phoenix rising from the ashes, Marcy picked her life up and lived it to the fullest. Her deep and abiding faith always kept her spirit believing the best and gave her the will to go on. One of Marcy's greatest loves was that of travel. She made friends around the world and was always ready for a great new adventure or a return visit to places she had already explored, but didn't quite see all she wanted to see!
She LOVED to shop on her trips and brought home beautiful treasures for her home as well as gifts for her friends and family. There were very few countries that she hadn't visited and the proof was a map with a pin for every place she travelled to in her lifetime.
The stories about the people she met along the way along with the interesting history of each place made Marcy a wonderful storyteller.
Marcy was loved by so many.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2020