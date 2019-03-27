San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Alamo Heights Presbyterian Church
6201 Broadway
San Antonio, TX
Martha Hopkins Bowes Obituary
January 1, 1932 - March 20, 2019
Martha Hopkins Bowes died after a long illness March 20, 2019 at the age of 87.
She was the first baby of the year in Gray County, Texas, born New Year's Day, January 1, 1932 to James Alvin Hopkins and Addie Lee Hopkins. She graduated from Pampa High School and received an undergraduate degree in Math from the University of Texas. There she met her surviving husband of 63 years, (Mickey) Harrison Nesbit Bowes.

Martha was proud of her ranching background and won the Texas Heritage Award from the Texas Agriculture Commissioner. She was a sorority sister of Zeta Tau Alpha and a Life Master at Duplicate Bridge. She was a Daughter of the Republic of Texas and also a Daughter of the American Revolution. She enjoyed teaching math, special education, gardening and volunteering at church.

Martha is survived by her loving family: (Mickey) Harrison Nesbit Bowes, husband of 63 years; children: Dr. Harrison N. Bowes, Jr. and wife Dr. Anita King Bowes, Beverly A. Bowes; grandchildren, Jennifer, Sara, Jaclyn, Harrison and Addie; great-grandchildren, Calvin and Maxwell; sister, (Ginger) Virginia Hopkins Jones and her husband Dr. John David Jones and their families.


MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
MARCH 30, 2019
11:00 A.M.
ALAMO HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
6201 BROADWAY, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78209.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alamo Heights Presbyterian Church.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 27, 2019
