Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Martha Idalia Trevino Ozuna


1940 - 2019
Martha Idalia Trevino Ozuna Obituary

Martha Idalia Trevino Ozuna passed peacefully in the early morning hours on Thursday, November 21st, 2019, in her home surrounded by love. Born on July 13th, 1940 in Sabinas Hildago NL, Mexico the daughter of Bartolomeo Trevino Perez and Maria De Los Angeles Chapa. She was an extraordinary woman who's love for small children spurred a selfless dedication as a caregiver to many young hearts for much of her life. In her spare time, it was her passion of life and flowers that kept her centered and joyful.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Domingo Ozuna. She is survived by her children: Charles (Diana) Ozuna of San Antonio, TX and Yvonne Fowler of Belton, TX; her siblings, Gloria Gonzalez, Elma Trevino De Santos (Jesus Angel), Ludivina Trevino Garza (Eulalio Garza), Oliver Trevino (Berenice); and granddaughters, Evelyn Ozuna, Aleshanee Fowler and Caitlyn Fowler.

Visitation is 5:00-9:00pm, Rosary 7:00pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Mass celebrated on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:00am at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 25, 2019
