Martha Jane Garcia was called home on June 25, 2020 at the age 73 in San Antonio, Texas Martha was born to Frank Perez and Mary Carnavale Perez in San Antonio, Texas on July 13, 1946.

She was preceded in death by her Beloved husband of 55 years Ruben Martinez Garcia and is survived by her four Children, Son Ruben and late wife Maria Garcia Jr, Son Christopher M. Garcia (Jennifer), Son Vincent A. Garcia, Daughter, Justine M. Ojeda (Gilbert), Also survived by Sisters, Rosemary and late Husband Antonio Barron, Joann (Rudy) Aguillon, Late Brother John Perez. Mrs. Garcia was a very kind, sweet woman; a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

The family is holding a rosary ceremony on Sunday July 5th at 7pm.

The Funeral will be held on Monday July 6th at 11am. Both the rosary and funeral will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South 1700 S.E. Military Dr. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.