Obituary Condolences Flowers August 23, 1934 - June 11, 2019

Martha Jane Auzenne Honoré passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis. "Jane" was 84 years old. She was born on August 23, 1934 in Opelousas, Louisiana to Armentine and Vincent Auzenne. She was the youngest of five children and a fraternal twin. In 1956, she married Charles E. Honoré, Sr., the love of her life. This union produced four children: Melinda Biagas (Mark) of Yorktown, VA; Charles Honoré, Jr (Rosalyn) of San Antonio, TX; Marlene Norcom (James) of Missouri City, TX; and Myra Coutee (Benjamin) of Missouri City, TX. She was the beloved grandmother to ten grandchildren: Corinne, Tyler, Jared, Dillon, Samantha, Charles III, Chelsea, Sydney, Benjamin Jr. and Miranda. In addition, she loved her five great-grandchildren: Mark Turner, Brayden, Veda Jean, Beaux, and Benjamin III. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of two more great-grandchildren. Surviving Jane is her husband of 62 years, Charles E. Honoré, Sr. Also surviving her is a sister, Goldie Broussard of Opelousas, LA as well as two brothers in law: Marshall Honoré, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA and Thomas Honoré of Culver City, CA, three sisters in law: Betty Honoré of Baton Rouge, LA, Jan Honoré of Culver City, CA and Julia Auzenne of Morrow, LA. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn her loss. Jane earned a Bachelor's degree in education in 1956 and used her special education background to impact the lives of elementary students around the United States during her travels as a dedicated Army wife. She accompanied Charles to 15 assignments both stateside and internationally spanning 34 years. Upon retirement in 1990, they settled in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX and lived there happily for 22 years. They have resided at the Army Residence Community for the past eight years. The love, care and concern shown to Jane by the healthcare staff at the ARC will forever be appreciated by her family. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1985 and never let it get the best of her. She and Charles travelled, entertained and instilled a sense of fun and adventure in their family. Even after the disease took her ability to walk or care for herself without assistance, her smile and positive attitude remained. Her strong Catholic upbringing and faith sustained her through her many challenges. Even in her final moments on earth, she was still reassuring us that she was just fine. Preceding her in death are her parents, Vincent and Armentine Auzenne; parents in law, Marshall Sr. and Evelyn Honoré; brother, Harold; and twin brother, Marks James; and a sister, Rubertha "Lou". Also awaiting her in Heaven are brothers in law: Harvey Honoré, Sr., Howard Broussard, Carl Lee Marcelle, Joseph Bates, Sr., and Carol Auzenne; sisters in law: Stella Auzenne, Grace Honoré, Ceola Marcelle and Elsie Bates.

Jane was a lady of many talents and interests. Gourmet cook, gardener, lover of county music, dancing, various outdoor activities, crafter extraordinaire and animal lover. We take comfort in knowing that her beloved dogs, Buffy and Rocky, are welcoming her at the gates of Heaven, with tails wagging as she runs to greet them. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. ROSARY

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19, 2019 2:30 PM ST. JOHN NEUMANN CATHOLIC CHURCH FUNERAL MASS

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19, 2019 3:00 PM ST. JOHN NEUMANN CATHOLIC CHURCH Fr. Zinger will officiate. Interment will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:15 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

