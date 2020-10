ON SEPTEMBER 21, 2020, AFTER A LONG AND DEBILATATING DISEASE, BELOVED WIFE OF WARREN H. OSBURN AND MOTHER OF ROBERT "BOBBY" ROMANS AND DEBBIE HOMAN, WENT TO BE WITH OUR LORD.

SHE WAS A WELL KNOWN AND SUCCESFUL REAL ESTATE BROKER WHO WORKED LONG HOURS AND STILL FOUND TIME FOR HER FAMILY AND FRIENDS. SHE WAS FIERCILY INDEPENDENT WITH A KIND AND LOVING HEART WHO GAVE LIBERELLY TOO MANY CHARITIES, MOSTLY CHILDRENS.

SHE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED, BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN BY THOSE WHO SURVIVE HER PASSING. SISTER PAT RUTHFORD AND JERRY OF TULSA OKLAHOMA, BROTHER JESSIE GULLEY AND WIFE LADONNA, OF HOUSTON, TEXAS, HUSBAND WARREN OSBURN OF SAN ANTONIO TEXAS, SON BOBBY ROMANS AND WIFE AMY OF SAN ANTONIO TEXAS, AND DAUGHTER DEBBI HOMAN OF OKLAHOMA. THREE GRANDCHILDREN, ONE GREAT GRANDCHILD AND NUMEROUS NIECES AND NEPHEWS WHOM SHE LOVED AS HER OWN.

NO SERVICE HAS BEEN ARRANGED FOR THE NEAR FUTURE, BUT A MEMORIAL WILL BE ANNOUNCED.