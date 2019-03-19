|
July 15, 1937 - March 14, 2019
Martha passed from this earth at age 81 on March 14, 2019. Born on July 15, 1937 in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, Martha joined the Air Force in 1957. She met her life's one true love, Bobby Joe Longmire, at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, and they married in August 1959. Their adventures together took them from San Antonio to England, New Mexico, Washington D.C., and North Carolina (all courtesy of the US Air Force). Bobby preceded her in death far too soon in 1973, but not before the births of their three treasured children.
Martha is also preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary, as well as her sisters Valerie, Marie, and Florence. Martha is survived by her brother, Andrew (Ann) and her loving children: Robert (Renee), Kathy (Doug) and Jeff (Carol) and her seven grandchildren and two great-children.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00PM-9:00PM, Rosary at 7:00PM at Schertz Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:30AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Schertz, TX. Flowers may be sent to the Schertz Funeral Home.
