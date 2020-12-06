Martha Louise Russell was Born February 26, 1927 to Robert C. Russell and Lucille Satcher in San Antonio, Texas.

After high school Martha went to Santa Rosa Hospital to become a Registered Nurse. Martha met Walter Volz and they were married at St. Peter's Catholic Church in 1951.

To this union as Husband and wife they have three daughters, Patricia Cloud married to Griz, Joan Leschber married to Charles, and Karen Robinson. Grandkids, Clifton, Kristi, Nathan and Lee; Great Grandkids, Bubba, Duke and Jordan.

Martha enjoyed Bowling, Softball, Camping, Gardening, and her time at their Lake House.

Martha departed this life on November 24, 2020. There will be private service December 14th, 2020.

For those who would like to view a livestream of the service, please use link in online obituary.

In lieu of flowers send donation to charity of choice.

