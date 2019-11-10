|
|
Martha Luann Lund Hunt of San Antonio passed away peacefully Sunday, November 3, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Col. (ret) James H Lund. She is survived by her brother, Jim Hanna, two children, Alisann Schweiker and David Lund, as well as 5 grandchildren and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Visitation will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapel North on Sunday, November 10 from 6:00 to 9:00pm. Services will be held there on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00am.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019