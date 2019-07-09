|
March 14, 1934 - July 7, 2019
On Friday, July 7, 2019, our beloved wife and mother, Martha Lynn Dabbs passed away at the age of 85 years. Martha was born in Plainview, Texas, on March 14, 1934, to the late Ralph and Bernice (Wheelis) Hodges. While a student at Texas Technological College (Lubbock), she met Travis D. Dabbs and they married, while still in college, in 1953.
Martha and Travis marked their 65th anniversary in November 2018, celebrating a long and happy life together.
Martha graduated from Texas Tech in May 1955, her graduation ceremony interrupted by the birth of their first son, Daniel M. Dabbs, of Princeton, New Jersey. Their second son, Dale A. Dabbs, of San Antonio, was born shortly before Travis graduated (1956) and began his career as an USAF officer. Their peripatetic life as a military family then started. Their first daughter, Deborah A. Dabbs, of Lubbock, Texas, was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana (1958), followed by the birth of their second daughter, Dana L. Dabbs, of Southlake, Texas, in Lubbock (1961).
After 30 years as an Air Force wife, including 19 moves around the country, including Hawaii and postings to England and France, Martha and Travis settled in San Antonio in 1986, enjoying their retirement with frequent visits to and from family and friends around the country and overseas. Never one to stay idle, Martha was an active member of the Post Chapel at Fort Sam Houston and volunteered at the State Hospital and the Women's Auxiliary of the Salvation Army. She was actively involved with the Woman's Club of San Antonio, enjoying twenty years of conviviality and fellowship.
Martha is remembered for her generosity of spirit and great empathy. A talented conversationalist, she never met a stranger. Every house she and Travis shared became a home, not only for their children, but for their children's and, later, grandchildren's friends. She was a mentor and guide to many young people throughout her life, loving everyone and being greatly loved in return.
She is survived by her husband Travis, four children and their spouses, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Martha's survivors also include her large extended family comprising her close friends and the friends of her children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Wednesday 10th July from 5:00 - 8:00 pm (1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio).
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday 11th July at the Post Chapel at Fort Sam Houston (1605 Wilson Way, San Antonio).
A graveside service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 9:15 am Friday 12th July. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army and .
Published in Express-News on July 9, 2019