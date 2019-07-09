Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Post Chapel at Fort Sam Houston
1605 Wilson Way
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Dabbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Lynn Dabbs


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Lynn Dabbs Obituary
March 14, 1934 - July 7, 2019
On Friday, July 7, 2019, our beloved wife and mother, Martha Lynn Dabbs passed away at the age of 85 years. Martha was born in Plainview, Texas, on March 14, 1934, to the late Ralph and Bernice (Wheelis) Hodges. While a student at Texas Technological College (Lubbock), she met Travis D. Dabbs and they married, while still in college, in 1953.


Martha and Travis marked their 65th anniversary in November 2018, celebrating a long and happy life together.

Martha graduated from Texas Tech in May 1955, her graduation ceremony interrupted by the birth of their first son, Daniel M. Dabbs, of Princeton, New Jersey. Their second son, Dale A. Dabbs, of San Antonio, was born shortly before Travis graduated (1956) and began his career as an USAF officer. Their peripatetic life as a military family then started. Their first daughter, Deborah A. Dabbs, of Lubbock, Texas, was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana (1958), followed by the birth of their second daughter, Dana L. Dabbs, of Southlake, Texas, in Lubbock (1961).

After 30 years as an Air Force wife, including 19 moves around the country, including Hawaii and postings to England and France, Martha and Travis settled in San Antonio in 1986, enjoying their retirement with frequent visits to and from family and friends around the country and overseas. Never one to stay idle, Martha was an active member of the Post Chapel at Fort Sam Houston and volunteered at the State Hospital and the Women's Auxiliary of the Salvation Army. She was actively involved with the Woman's Club of San Antonio, enjoying twenty years of conviviality and fellowship.

Martha is remembered for her generosity of spirit and great empathy. A talented conversationalist, she never met a stranger. Every house she and Travis shared became a home, not only for their children, but for their children's and, later, grandchildren's friends. She was a mentor and guide to many young people throughout her life, loving everyone and being greatly loved in return.

She is survived by her husband Travis, four children and their spouses, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



Martha's survivors also include her large extended family comprising her close friends and the friends of her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Wednesday 10th July from 5:00 - 8:00 pm (1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio).

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday 11th July at the Post Chapel at Fort Sam Houston (1605 Wilson Way, San Antonio).

A graveside service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 9:15 am Friday 12th July. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army and .
Published in Express-News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now