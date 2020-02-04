Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Martha O. Hubbard Obituary
Martha O. Hubbard, 84, passed away Feb. 1, 2020 in Stockdale TX. Preceded in death by her parents, Fernando Oviedo & Luz Prado; husband, Anastacio Hubbard; daughter, Baby Girl Hubbard; brother, Alfredo Quintanilla. Survivors: Children, Linda Sue Hubbard, Jack Hubbard Sr., Debra Resendiz & James Hubbard; numerous grandchildren great grandchildren nieces & nephews. Visitation 5:00 pm-9:00 pm Wed., February 5, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services 10:00 a.m. Thurs. February 6, 2020 in the chapel. Interment in Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 4, 2020
