Martha O. Hubbard, 84, passed away Feb. 1, 2020 in Stockdale TX. Preceded in death by her parents, Fernando Oviedo & Luz Prado; husband, Anastacio Hubbard; daughter, Baby Girl Hubbard; brother, Alfredo Quintanilla. Survivors: Children, Linda Sue Hubbard, Jack Hubbard Sr., Debra Resendiz & James Hubbard; numerous grandchildren great grandchildren nieces & nephews. Visitation 5:00 pm-9:00 pm Wed., February 5, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services 10:00 a.m. Thurs. February 6, 2020 in the chapel. Interment in Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 4, 2020