Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
The Public Theater of San Antonio
800 W. Ashby
San Antonio, TX
1949 - 2019
Martha Prentiss Obituary

Martha Prentiss, 70, left this world on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in San Antonio, TX.

She lived with Lewy Body Dementia for several years. She met this challenge with the same grace, humor and courage as her life. Martha was born July 7, 1949 in Sweetwater, Texas.

She is survived by her sister, Gloria Prentiss of Dallas, TX; Gloria's son, Blake Dodd of Denver, CO.; her brother Paul Fortner Prentiss, his wife Kyle Prentiss, their daughters, Rachel Prentiss, and Eva Prentiss, all of Omaha, NE. Martha is pre-deceased by her mother, Nancy Fortner Prentiss, and her father, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Francis Prentiss.

Please honor with donations in her name to the following organizations: Abode Contemplative Care for the Dying,

(AbodeHome.org), Meals on Wheels (mowssatx.org), and the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).

A Celebration of Martha Prentiss, the Last Cancer Party will be held on January 4, 2020 at 3pm at The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby, San Antonio, Texas 78212.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
