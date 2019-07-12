|
|
July 10, 1941 - June 21, 2019
Martha (Marty) Sally Guhl Tome, born July 10, 1941, passed away June 21, 2019 from Alzheimer's compli- cations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob. Marty is survived by her three children, Jeff (Nancy), Cindy (Mart), and Debby (Noah), two grandchildren, Alex and Lily, niece Karen, and grand- nephew Ryan. Marty was vibrant, hardworking, and compassionate. She was an avid reader, walker, camper, and traveler (with Bob). She loved the beach. While Bob was at sea, Marty ran a tight ship at home.
She was a resourceful domestic engineer and teacher's aide, a phenomenal baker, seamstress, and a master of ironing. Every Christmas, Marty enjoyed making and sharing Christmas Sand Tarts and biscotti with family and many friends.
She was devoted to her community and civic organi- zations wherever she lived. Marty spent decades as a dedicated volunteer in local literacy campaigns, teaching many people to read. She was also a San Antonio Basura Bash organizer for many years.
A Memorial Fellowship Service will be held Sunday, July 21, 10:30 AM Noon at Zion Lutheran Church, Floyd, VA. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to San Antonio OASIS https:// www.oasisnet.
org/San-Antonio-TX, or Basura Bash @https:// sariverfound.org
Published in Express-News on July 12, 2019