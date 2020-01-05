Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Martha Scott Trigg


1941 - 2020
Martha Scott Trigg Obituary

Martha Scott Trigg went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020 at the age of 78 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on August 14, 1941 in New Braunfels, TX she was one of eleven children born to Carlie and Mattie Scott, Sr. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Guy A Trigg and siblings Ida Mae Davis, Carlie Scott, Jr., Marjorie Stange, Dorothy Culbreth. She is survived her loving children: Brenda Kaye Trigg, Jeffrey Scott Trigg, Michael Scott Trigg (Susan); grandchildren: Rebecca Lynn Ashton, Jeffrey Scott Trigg, Jr., J. Tanner Trigg, Tyler Guy Trigg, Thomas Michael Trigg; siblings: Littleton Scott (Karen), Robert Scott (Sue), Richard Scott (Dolores), Jane Pehl (Michael); numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Martha was a devoted mother, grandmother who loved her family dearly. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1959. She served in the Restaurant industry, then into a career in Healthcare. Martha was very active in her church community and sang in the choir. She loved southern gospel music and was very involved in her grandchildren's lives. She will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:30p-8:30p at Sunset Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
