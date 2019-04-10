|
|
January 5, 1945 - March 25, 2019
Proceeded in death by her husband Rodney Logan Law, her father Isaac Woodrow Husband and her mother Linda Augusta Husband.
A celebration of life will be held at Church of the Springs, 230 Sports Park Road, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 at 1:30 PM on April 13, 2019.
Family may gather at 36 Marina Circle, Wimberley, TX 78676 at the home of Rhonda Law for appetizers before at 12:00 PM.
Burial services will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on April 26, 2019 at 11:15 AM.
No plants or flowers please. In lieu of, please reach out to the church. There are tables that are needed for the foyer; would be pleasant to remember her when we walk in.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019