Marti "Martha" Byrne O'Brien, age 74, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 in San Antonio. Marti is survived by her husband, William Pegel; son, John Carrington (Noha); and grandsons, John, Harrison and Claiborne Carrington; daughter, Danielle Maudlin (Darrell); sister-in-law, Sandra Cunningham (William); niece, Stacy Glasscock and her children Haley, Zoe, Matthew and Grace Glasscock; nephew, Michael O'Brien (Tina) and their children Tyler and Madison O'Brien; and cousin, Charlie Bradshaw. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles O'Brien. Marti was born on February 20, 1946 in San Antonio to George O'Brien and Florence Bradshaw. She graduated from Incarnate Word High School in 1964, The University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and continued to achieve a master's degree and doctorate degree in education from The University of Northern Colorado. She was a passionate educator and worked for many years teaching emotionally disturbed teens in Denver before retiring and starting a second career as a travel agent at CTP. In light of the current pandemic, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, we ask to honor Marti's wishes and please donate in her memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center to further ovarian cancer research.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
