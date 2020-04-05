|
On March 10, 2020 Mr. Martin A. Zerda was called to our Lord as he peacefully passed in his sleep in the comfort of his home, surrounded by the love of his family in San Antonio, TX. He was born and raised in the little country town of Hobson, Texas. If you ever spoke to our Dad, you better not be in any kind of hurry because he always was going to ask you how you and everyone you knew were doing. After that he'd probably start sharing some interesting perspective or philosophy on life and he'd want to hear your opinion on it, and if he really liked you, he just might pick up the guitar and sing a song for you. Being down to earth and simple was his nature, and his life a testament to how someone with such an unassuming appearance could have such a profound impact on others. Our Dad would never say that he was an over achiever, he would just say that life was all about attitude and visualization. When asked about how he accomplished something he'd just say matter-of-factly, 'it's simple, whenever you step up to the plate, in your mind you should swing for the fences.' He was so proud of us children, his grandchildren, his nieces, his nephews and we are all blessed to have had so many years with him. The last days of his life were lived surrounded by the prayers, love, and affection of his family. There aren't enough words or pages for anyone to describe what our Dad's life meant to us and to those who knew him. Because of him we know that we are, and always will be loved. God bless Pop, we love you so much.
Dad is survived by his loving wife, three children, two grandchildren and numerous loved ones. His internment was held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on April 1, 2020. We will have a Mass and Celebration of Dad's life at a later date. Our family kindly appreciates your understanding, and we know that Dad would want to keep those he loves as safe and healthy as possible during these times.
Due to the Declaration made on March 19, 2020 barring gatherings larger than 10 people, all funeral services will remain private for the foreseeable future.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020