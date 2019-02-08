|
July 18, 1965 - February 2, 2019
Martin "Marty" Gonzales Hernandez passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born on July 18, 1965 in Killeen, Texas. Marty was a devout Pastor and Minister for many years. His devotion to serving the Lord is something he was well known for. Marty is reunited in heaven with his father Martin Hernandez, grandmothers Julia Hernandez and Antonia Reyes, and uncle Enrique Hernandez. Marty is loved and will be missed by his wife of 33 years Sylvia Jean Hernandez, children Martin Joshua Hernandez and Pamela Rose Hernandez, granddaughter Izabella, sisters Angie and Mary Hernandez plus numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family wants to give special recognition to his adopted brother Anthony and wife Emilia Hernandez and their family for all their love and support. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Words of Life Worship Center, located on 6603 Five Palms Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78242, from 6-7:30PM general viewing with a Celebration Service at 7:30PM. A service will be held at 9AM on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Words of Life Worship Center with interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 8, 2019