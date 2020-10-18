1/
MARTIN LOUIS KNIPPA
1937 - 2020
Martin Louis Knippa passed away on October 7, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1937 in Knippa, Texas to Agatha & Martin Knippa. He entertained his family telling many fun and interesting stories of growing up in Knippa in Granny Knippa's home. He enjoyed fishing at the Texas Gulf Coast and early mornings in a deer blind. Lou worked for many years for the Texas Department of Human Services. He met his beloved wife Carol in 1963. Preceding in passing were: his loving wife, Carol, his parents Agatha and Martin Knippa, Sr., his brothers, C.J. and Alfred (Ray) Knippa, his sister Mary (Teter) Williams and his niece Roberta Easterling.

Surviving loved ones include: sister-in-law Liz Knippa, sister-in-law Beryl Parker, and brother and sister-in-law Roy and Anita Salziger. Nieces: Rosy Knippa, Lisa Knippa, Terry Munoz & Nick (husband), Mary Ciranna & Gary (husband), Susie Stevens, Katy Wilks & David (husband), Linda Kennett & Homer (husband), Stephanie Williams & Chris (husband), Carol Collingwood & Craig (husband), Donna Salziger, Vicki Parker Wright & David (husband) and their children Rachel Wright & Alex DeSocio (husband) and Hailey Wright. Nephews: Kevin Knippa & Deborah (wife), Frank Williams & Christie (wife), Mike Williams, Richard Parker, Mark Salziger and Kurt Salziger. Loving friend and caregiver: Karen Sullivan.

Visitation at 5:00-6:00 p.m. and Rosary 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25 at Porter Loring Mortuary at 1101 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26 at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
