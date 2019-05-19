November 12, 1928 - May 7, 2019

Martin Velásquez (affectionately known as Mr. "V"), age 90, was born in rural Hays County, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Doroteo and Timotea Velásquez and brother, Gilbert, who died at infancy. Martin is survived by his wife Josephine, his children, Esther (Elias RIP) Gonzales, Gilbert (Debra), Isabel (Frank) Corrales, Sylvia Ann (Vincent) Sosa, Albert and Michelle; grandchildren: Melanie Morris, Christopher Reyes, Jayson Corrales, Cassandra Velásquez Rodriguez and her half-sister Stephanie Zentmyer (whom he loved and cared for as his own), Natalie Corrales; great-grandchildren, David and Derek Rodriguez, Amaris Corrales, Jaron Martin, Ryan, Natalie and Ashtyn Morris. Two brothers Miguel and Jesus (Jimmy), nieces and nephews, Marie, Mike (RIP), Carlos, Ricardo and Monique.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough. Procession from Porter Loring to the church will depart at 9:30 AM Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 24th at 10 AM at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Interment to follow service at Fort Sam Houston.



