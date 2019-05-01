|
April 29, 2019
Mr. Martiriano C. (M.C.) Cortez age 92 of San Antonio passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019. Mr. Cortez proudly served in the U.S. Army as a veteran of World War II and retired from Kelly Air Force Base after many years of civil service.
Mr. Cortez was preceded in death by his wife, Mary V. Cortez and a son, Martin C. Cortez. He is survived by his children: Mercy Amaro (Jim), Libby Cortez (Sonny), Gloria Jean Gonzalez (Ted), Joe Cortez (Pam), Sylvia Ann Rodriguez (Pete), Katie Chavez (David), Cynthia Louise Brown (Andy) and John Cortez (Rita); daughter in law, Kathy Cortez; sister, Julie; brother, Isaac; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin Thursday, April 2nd at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M.
Funeral Mass will be offered Friday, April 3rd at 10:00 A.M. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South with military honors.
