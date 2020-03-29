San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
MARVILLE BRUCE GILL


1938 - 2020
MARVILLE BRUCE GILL Obituary

Marville Bruce Gill, 81, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Bruce was born on October 26, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas to Marville Roark Gill and Vesta Kornrum Gill. A 1957 graduate of Jefferson High School, Bruce attended San Antonio College, the University of Texas at Austin, and was a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University. He retired from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development in 1994. And retired again from the Round Rock Housing Authority where he was Executive Director from 1994-2001. Never one to sit still, he spent many hours as a volunteer with Northeast Senior Assistance (NESA) and as a mentor at Larkspur Elementary School. He spent a great deal of his volunteer hours with Meals on Wheels, Friends of the San Antonio Public Library (BookCellar), and St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Bruce had previously served on the boards of Good Samaritan Community Center, NESA, and Descendants of Stephen F. Austin's Old 300. Most recently, he served on the Board of the State Association of Texas Pioneers. Bruce was a "cradle Episcopalian" and was active in parish outreach activities throughout his adult life. A sixth-generation Texan, he was a proud descendant of Old 300 member Elijah Roark and several other early Texas pioneer families. Bruce enjoyed his church, family, friends, performing arts, movies, genealogy, restaurants, Texas history and travel. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 50 years, Carmen Gomez Gill. He is survived by daughter, Shannon Gill and grandson, Joshua Nelson of San Antonio, TX; son, Brian Gill (Allyson) of New York, NY; brother, Michael Gill, (Ilse) of Germany; nieces Lauren Gill and Meredith Gill; sister, Janet Gill, and nephew Josh Gill of Bastrop, TX; cousins Patty Gideon Sloan, Sue Gideon Brown, special friend and companion Susan Eklund, several long-time friends, and his beloved furry friend, Fenn.

Those who desire may make donations, in lieu of flowers, to Friends of the San Antonio Public Library, PO Box 461523, San Antonio, TX 78246; Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266; or a .

Due to the Declaration on March 16, 2020 at 2:00pm, by City, County, and State officials barring gatherings larger than 50 people, plans for a celebration of Bruce's life will be determined at a later date. For more information, please contact the family at [email protected]

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
