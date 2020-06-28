Marvin George Lowden Jr.
1955 - 2020
Marvin George Lowden Jr. 64, of Spring Branch, TX went to be with the Lord on Sunday June 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin George Lowden Sr., M Faye Lowden and an infant child.

Born and raised in San Antonio, Marvin graduated from Robert E Lee High School. He retired after 34 years from City Public Service. Throughout his life Marvin was an avid hunter. He enjoyed camping, Texas Hold Em' tournaments and was a diehard racing fan. He was quick-witted, kind and a generous man who truly loved his family.

He is survived by his loving children; son, Derek Lowden and fiancé Arianne; daughter, Courtney Matejek and husband Brad; stepsons, Brian Thompson and wife Debra; Brandon Thompson; and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Eddie Lowden and wife Lisa; sisters, Alice Nelson and husband Roger; Susan Turner and husband Terry; Annette Becker and husband Jimmy; numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

We ask friends who wish they could be present to view the recording of the service via this link:

https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9147

FUNERAL SERVICE

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020

2:00 P.M.

RIDGEWAY CEMETERY

PAIGE, TEXAS

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Marvin was a true gentleman. Always smiling. Always there with a good conversation. He was one of the people I was always happy to share a poker table with. My condolences to the entire family.
Tracy Bilotta
Friend
June 26, 2020
Courtney and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Deby Manning Trim
Friend
June 25, 2020
Marvin, so sorry to learn of your passing buddy, you will be GREATLY missed. I hope you are now chasing the Big Bucks in Heaven RIP
Barry & Vicki Ledbetter
Friend
June 25, 2020
Marvin, you will be missed. So sorry that I hadn't been able to see you these past months because of COVID. Rest in peace.
Sandy Hancock
Family Friend
June 25, 2020
Annette, you and your entire family are in my thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry for your loss.
Janet Kolmeier
Family Friend
