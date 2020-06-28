Marvin George Lowden Jr. 64, of Spring Branch, TX went to be with the Lord on Sunday June 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin George Lowden Sr., M Faye Lowden and an infant child.

Born and raised in San Antonio, Marvin graduated from Robert E Lee High School. He retired after 34 years from City Public Service. Throughout his life Marvin was an avid hunter. He enjoyed camping, Texas Hold Em' tournaments and was a diehard racing fan. He was quick-witted, kind and a generous man who truly loved his family.

He is survived by his loving children; son, Derek Lowden and fiancé Arianne; daughter, Courtney Matejek and husband Brad; stepsons, Brian Thompson and wife Debra; Brandon Thompson; and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Eddie Lowden and wife Lisa; sisters, Alice Nelson and husband Roger; Susan Turner and husband Terry; Annette Becker and husband Jimmy; numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

We ask friends who wish they could be present to view the recording of the service via this link:

https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9147

FUNERAL SERVICE

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020

2:00 P.M.

RIDGEWAY CEMETERY

PAIGE, TEXAS

