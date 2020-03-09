|
Jerry Kelfer, was born on March 6th, 1930. The son of Morris and Goldye (Kahn), Jerry was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to San Antonio when he was an infant. He received his BBA at the University of Texas at Austin in 1951 and then served with the US Air Force, 1951-1955. After graduating JD Magna Cum Laude from St. Mary's University in 1960, Jerry met and married the love of his life, Roxana Michael, and they had three daughters: Dana, Traci, and Leslie.
From 1960-1962, Jerry worked with Morris Kelfer and Son's Furniture MFG in San Antonio. In 1968 he founded the law firm Kelfer and Coatney which later became Kelfer, Coatney, Waschsmuth and Saunders, and in 1973 formed Brock and Kelfer. In 1964 he was appointed House Counsel to The Travis Savings and Loan. Jerry then was elected as President of The Travis in 1976, later elected Chairman of the Board in 1978.
Jerry was an active member of the Jewish community and served as President of Temple Beth-El from 1978-1984. He was also involved in the Jewish Federation, Jewish Family Service, The Council of Christians and Jews, Israel Bond Organization, and the Trinity University Association. A lifelong Republican, Jerry was active on the Reagan-Bush Campaign in 1984-1985. He was an alternate delegate at the Republican National Convention in Detroit in 1980 and 1984. He was appointed by Ronald Reagan to be on the National Holocaust Museum Board and on the Fulbright Board of Foreign Scholarships. Jerry loved politics, tennis, a great joke, but most of all he loved his family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Goldye Kelfer; his sister, Audrey Sloter; and his daughter Dana Kelfer Miller. Jerry is survived by his wife Roxana Michael of San Antonio; his daughter Traci Kelfer Hunter and her husband, Bill Hunter; his daughter, Leslie Kelfer Levy and her husband, Andrew Levy; his son in law, William Miller; grandchildren, Greer Frances Gotlieb, Hannah Lauren Miller, Spencer Louis Miller, Parker Matthew Levy, Paige Merritt Gotlieb, Garrett James Levy, Kyle Everett Miller, Owen Kelfer Gotlieb, Marley Jane Miller, Claire Michael Levy. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to ALS Therapy Development Institute.
MEMORIAL SERVICETUESDAY, MARCH 10, 202012:30 PMTEMPLE BETH-EL211 BELKNAP PLACE
