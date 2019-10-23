Home

Marvin H. Boehm, passed away on Oct. 20, at age 81. He was born in Charlotte, TX to Louis Henry Boehm and Lillie Heinen Boehm. Marvin served in the US Army and was a member of American Legion. Survivors: daughter, Marjorie (Byron) Krause; son, Marvin H., Jr. (Melanie) Boehm; grandchildren, Colby (Vanessa) Krause, Ryan (Kimberly) Krause, Marvin H. (Jacquelyn) Boehm, III, Meghann Boehm and Marshall Boehm; great-grandchildren, Weston and Kadence Krause; sister-in-law, Elsie Krueger. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Boehm; sisters, Carolyn (Robert) Smith and Lillian (Adolph) Reeh; in-laws, Dorothy (John) Schwerdtfeger and Henry Krueger. Viewing: Oct. 24, 5-7 pm; funeral service: Oct. 25, 10 am at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Interment: Lutheran Cemetery - Castroville. Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home www.tondre-guinn.com

Published in Express-News on Oct. 23, 2019
