|
|
July 1, 2019
Marvin Leyson Ring passed away July 1, 2019 at the age of 85 in San Antonio, TX. He was born at Ft. Stotsenberg, Philippines to Walter and Cipriana Ring.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Samuel, and sisters Frances and Henny. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Marie; children Mynda Taylor (Kent), Marian Keith (Casey), and Marvin Ring, Jr. (Julie); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers Louis and Henry; sister Ruth Long; extended family; and friends.
Growing up in the Philippines, his ambition was always to be a soldier. He joined the U. S. Army at 17, serving for 30 years. After retirement, he worked in Civil Service in the Health Service Command.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, who was greatly respected by his extended family, colleagues, and friends for his generosity, aptitude and sense of humor.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 9 a.m. with a funeral service at 10 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association or Disabled Veterans of America.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019