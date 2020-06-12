Marvin Robert Stephens was born to Marvin Eugene and Irene Stephens in Seguin, Texas.

He was a 1969 graduate of Killeen High School and attended college in Dallas. Marvin retired from selling homes in the San Antonio area in 2019. He is survived by two sons, Eugene Stephens (Christy) and Bryan Stephens (Jaime). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, mother Irene, sister Tammy Ellis (Fred), brother Harold, and several nieces and nephews.

On Saturday, June 13 at 10am, a graveside service will be held at the Bartlett City Cemetery in Bartlett, Texas.

A memorial service will also be held at the Fellowship of San Antonio (23755 Canyon Golf Rd.) on Friday, June 19 at 6:30 pm.