1/
MARVIN VALENTIN STREY
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marvin Valentin Strey, age 94 of Cedar Park, formerly of Seguin, passed away on November 3, 2020. Marvin was born on October 19, 1926 in Wilson County to Augusta (Lenz) and Earhardt Strey. Visitation will begin on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Emanuel's Lutheran Church followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Kelsie Theiss officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Marvin is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Marian Krueger Strey, his parents. Survivors include his son Fredlein Strey and wife Susan; Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel's Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You may visit www.treshewell.com.

Arrangements by Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:30 AM
Emanuel's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Emanuel's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tres Hewell Mortuary - Seguin
165 Tor Drive
Seguin, TX 78155
(830) 549-5912
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tres Hewell Mortuary - Seguin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved