Marvin Valentin Strey, age 94 of Cedar Park, formerly of Seguin, passed away on November 3, 2020. Marvin was born on October 19, 1926 in Wilson County to Augusta (Lenz) and Earhardt Strey. Visitation will begin on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Emanuel's Lutheran Church followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Kelsie Theiss officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Marvin is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Marian Krueger Strey, his parents. Survivors include his son Fredlein Strey and wife Susan; Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel's Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You may visit www.treshewell.com.

Arrangements by Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.