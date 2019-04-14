|
|
APRIL 8, 2019
Mary A. Garza, very loving, caring person, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Mary was born in San Antonio. She lived in Chicago approximately 30 years.
She returned to San Antonio where she retired from EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission). Mary loved life and had an enthusiasm for spending time with her special niece, sewing, gardening and organizing things. Mary was a well read, and very creative person. She is now on her way to Heaven with visions of organizing things up there.
Mary is survived by her siblings, Helen Garza, Rosie (Greg) Chavez, Daniel (Aurora) Garza, Raymond (Rosa) Garza; nieces and nephews, Catherine Rose DeRue (Greg), Teresa Valtierra (Lupe), Geraldine Mahoney (John), Gregory James Chavez, Carlos Chavez, Carol Garza, Daniel Garza, David Garza (Liz), Teresa, Patricia, Veronica, Emily, Carlos, Janie, Nancy, Gloria Stark, and Griselda Garza; and numerous extended family members. She was a compassionate and faithful friend to many.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, at 9:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Guad- alupe Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass to be offered at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude at the church.
C ondolences may be sent to the Garza family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019