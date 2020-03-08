|
|
Mary Agnes (Glover) Jaggard, 95, of San Antonio, Texas peacefully passed away on February 9, 2020. Mary was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 30, 1924. She married Joseph Franklin Jaggard on March 20, 1943. A staunch supporter of Joseph during his 30-year US Navy career, Mary moved often, traveling the states from coast to coast while raising their children. Following retirement from the Navy, Joseph and Mary built and operated a KOA Kampground at Lake Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1978 they purchased a motorhome, traveling the country before settling in Glendale, Arizona in 2001.
After Joseph's death in 2010, Mary moved to Summerville, South Carolina to live with her sister, Joan Cornelison. In 2013 Mary and her sister moved to the Village at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. Mary is survived by 7 children: Joseph (Kristin), John (Laurey), Michael (Norma Jean), Mary Green (Ron), Mark (Anna), Thomas
(Yvonne), Anne Major; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; 1 sister.
A Memorial Mass and reception will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Village at Incarnate Word. She will be buried at sea.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Village at Incarnate Word or Four Seasons Hospice, both in San Antonio, TX.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020