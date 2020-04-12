|
Sister Mary Ailbe Keaveney, aged 97, entered into eternal life on April 10, 2020 at the Village of the Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Cloonmore, Dunmore, Co. Galway, Ireland, on September 23, 1922 to Michael and Catherine (Donnellan) Keaveney.
Sister Mary Ailbe entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1939, professing her perpetual vows in 1948. She served in the Congregation's educational ministry in Louisiana, Missouri, Texas and Mexico.
Sister Mary Ailbe is survived and dearly missed, by her sister: Sr. Agnes Keaveney, C.C.V.I. and by her brother Michael Keaveney, numerous nieces and nephews and by her community the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.
Private services will be held at the Village at Incarnate Word. Interment in the Convent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 79209. Arrangements by Angelus Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020