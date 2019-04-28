|
|
December 29, 1940 - April 11, 2019
Mary Alice Carreon entered eternal rest on April 11, 2019 at the age of 78. A native of San Antonio, TX; she was born to Salvatore Jr. and Anicia Battaglia on December 29, 1940.
Mary was a natural nurturer and enjoyed caring for others. She was proud of her green thumb and being able to care for her plants and flowers. Mary was a "Jackie of all trades" and was always determined to take care of matters on her own; definitely a proud handy woman. Her witty, funny personality, and great cooking will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reymundo Carreon; siblings: Sophia, Rebecca, Sam, David, Joe, and Angel. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her children, Reymundo Jr. and Nancy Carreon; grandson, Matthew Rey Carreon; daughter-in-law Rachel Carreon, sister, Rose Arredondo; and numerous other relatives.
The family will receive guests at the funeral
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019