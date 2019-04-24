|
|
October 22, 1959 - April 21, 2019
Mary Alice L. Vasquez born on October 22, 1959 went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019 at the age of 59. She is preceded in death by her parents Oscar C. Vasquez and Marcelita L. Vasquez. She is survived by her siblings: Guadalupe V. Tristan (Raul), Arlene Vasquez and Rev. Oscar Vasqez, SM; nieces Liana, Jessica and Alison Tristan. She will truly be missed by family and friends. A visitation will be on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Convent on Castroville Rd. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral procession will depart Trevino Funeral Home on 226 Cupples Rd. on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at San Fernando II Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019