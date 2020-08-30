Mary Alice Pons (née Brown) was called by our Lord on August 15, 2020, after 67 beautiful years of life. Some people were born to be mothers, and Mary Alice was the epitome of a nurturing maternal figure to all who knew her.

She was born to George and Margaret Brown in San Antonio, TX on January 7, 1953. Born the oldest daughter of 5 siblings, she was a natural leader and caregiver, even at a young age. Alice served her family, God, and others with genuine compassion and empathy even through the hardest of times during her youth.

Alice found her lifelong companion in Daniel W Pons, and they wed on June 22, 1974, at St Joseph's before a full and joyful congregation. As she supported her husband, Alice settled into a previously unknown role; the role of Cub Scout Mom and Girl Scout mom. She bolstered her children through over 37 years of service to scouting and earned the highly coveted Wood Badge in 1986.

She faithfully supported her husband, Daniel, during his deployments to the First Persian Gulf War and Bosnia. She also balanced the duties of mom, parent liaison at Eloise Japhet Elementary, and Scout mom.

Her example and mentoring were directly responsible for many young boys earning the rank of Eagle Scout. She never shied away from showing others how to care with firmness and compassion. Her deep-rooted devotion to her state and country was contagious to all who met her. She was a direct descendant of one of the heroes of the Battle of the Alamo.

Her love of her history and heritage as a native Texan was always on display as she taught anyone willing to learn about the finer details in Texas History. She created lasting partnerships with community service organizations that helped youth, adults, and the elderly.

Alice's love of her faith, music, classic movies, and Texas History will be missed by all who knew or loved her. Her spirit of service to others, loving her family, and those who needed love, and caring for her beloved Texas will always ensure.

Mary Alice is survived by her spouse of 46 years, Daniel, her three children George, Jesusa, and Daniel Ryan. And she is carried on by her eight grandchildren: Isabella, Daniel, David, Augustine, Nikola, Matthew, and Sunny.

You will always be in our hearts, minds, and souls. We will carry you with us all the days of our lives until we meet again.

Visitation will be from 5:30 – 7:30 pm with the rosary to be recited at 6:30 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will begin at 10am at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church; processing from the funeral home at 9:30 am. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam National Cemetery.

For everyone's safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask for minimal attendance to the services. Please feel free to sign the online guest book and leave your condolences at www.missionparks.com. Online streaming and the outdoor funeral theater of the services will be available, please contact a family member for more information. Please practice Social Distancing, and please refrain from shaking hands or hugging the family. To extend Condolences, please place your hand over your hearts and give a gentle head nod to acknowledge the family. Thank you for your Understanding.