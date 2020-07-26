Mary Ruth Burgin Simmang, 82, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 18, 2020, followed shortly by her husband of 65 years Milton "Buck" Edward Simmang Jr, 86, of natural causes on July 23, 2020.

Buck and Mary were both natives of San Antonio and grew up in loving families. It was there in the 1950's that they met, fell in love and ultimately married, beginning their incredible lives together. They moved to Houston in 1960 and continued building their family and creating a life worth living. During that life, they raised four strong independent children, sons Michael Ray Simmang, Mark Edward Simmang, Robert Glenn Simmang and daughter Carrie Lee Ferguson, With these children, their family grew to include12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Throughout their life, they instilled in their children the values of family, love, faith and even a somewhat unique sense of humor.

Their passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of those on Earth who loved them, and Heaven added a pair of genuinely good souls among God's angels. Though those left behind will miss Buck's huge hugs and Mary's incredible smile, we take comfort in knowing that they both are together forever.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Houston Humane Society (https://www.houstonhumane.org) in her honor.