Mary Ann (Bootsie) Lamb, of San Antonio, TX, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Mary (Bootsie) was born September 13, 1937 to Charles and Mary Corrigan. She was one of ten children. Bootsie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand mother, sister and aunt. Bootsie was a devout Catholic and lived her life according to her strong belief in God. Bootsie was the definition of selflessness. Bootsie loved her weekly date nights every Wednesday and Friday with her husband Ronny, at the Petroleum Club with their close friends. Bootsie and Ronny traveled the world together throughout their sixty years of marriage. Bootsie and Ronny were the definition of love at first sight. They were engaged just 16-days after their first date and married just three months later on September 12, 1959. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 60-years, Ronald T. Lamb. Her three children Rhonda (John) Moore, Patti (Tommy) Van Pelt and Bryan (Melisa) Lamb. Grandchildren Ashley (James) Ringstaff, Christopher Van Pelt, Elizabeth Lamb, Madeline Lamb, Thomas Lamb, Aubrey Moore and Emily Scheible. Great-Grandchildren: Jason and Luke Ringstaff. Bootsie also leaves behind her 5 sisters, Joyce Stanush, Kathy (Bubba) Duecker, Erin (Bobby) Corcoran, Colleen (Larry) Walker, Charlene (Sean) Tonning; 2 brothers, Brian (Beth) Corrigan, & Mickey (Sylvia) Corrigan, along with many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Bootsie is preceded in death by her Father, Charles D. Corrigan; Mother, Mary Corrigan; Brother Dan Corrigan; Sister Patsy Chakales. Bootsie will be remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and caring soul. She always went out of her way to help others and could always make a friend anywhere she went. She enjoyed traveling, date night, and shopping but mostly spending her time with her family and friends. She lived life to the fullest and brought joy to everyone who was blessed to have known her.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8500 Cross Mountain Trl, San Antonio, TX 78255.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation to a .
"A life that touches others goes on forever." -Unknown