|
Mary Ann Brown was born in Harlingen, Texas on August 19, 1932 to loving parents, Everett and Mary Bess Smith. She had one brother, Darrel Smith, who was born in 1930. Her mother, father and brother preceded her in death. Mary Ann attended Harlingen High School, where she made many lifelong friends, before graduating in 1950. She loved her life in the Valley, and had fond memories of visits to South Padre and Mexico with family and friends – a tradition she carried on with her children and grandchildren. She attended Texas A & I in Kingsville, Texas, where she met her husband Ralph along with his brothers, Jack and Joe, and their wives, Bobbie and Pat. They became Mary Ann's loving, extended family after her marriage to Ralph in 1953. While Ralph served in the Navy, they moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where their first child, Dan Brown, was born in 1956. They later moved to San Antonio where their daughter, Debbie Brown, was born in 1958. Mary Ann was also blessed with three grandchildren, Taylor, Garrett and Kirsten, who were her pride and joy! Mary Ann was very close to her grandchildren and hand-knitted each of them an afghan, which they all treasure. She loved picking them up from school, helping them with their homework and sharing a treat on Friday afternoons. Additionally, Mary Ann was blessed with four great-grandchildren who brought her great joy, including three great-grandsons; Everett, named after Mary Ann's father, Augustine, Atticus and one great-granddaughter, McKinley. Mary Ann served as a substitute teacher in San Antonio I.S.D. and at Concordia Lutheran School. At Concordia she also served as a Sunday school leader, VBS leader and served on the committee that visited church members who were in the hospital. She had many hobbies. She loved to play bridge, spades or hearts; she enjoyed the symphony and opera; and she loved playing dominoes and Scrabble. She also loved her time at the lake with family and friends and attending
all of her son Dan's sporting events, from elementary school through college. A favorite treat was a trip to a casino and she was so pleased to have Dan, Debbie, her nephew David and his wife Patti, and her niece Vickie, accompany her on her last casino visit. Mary Ann had a wonderful life full of faith, and love of family and friends. She had MS, but all who knew her marveled that she never complained about her health or let anyone know if she was not feeling well. She was always positive, happy and smiling, right to the end. Mary Ann will be remembered for her many wonderful qualities, but what stands out the most was her genuine love, kindness and caring for all who knew her. Her greatest gift in life was as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and faithful friend to so many. The family would like to thank Embrace Hospice and especially employees, Christelle and Margie, for the kind and tender care they gave to Mary Ann. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the church service at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10th at Concordia Lutheran Church, 16801 Huebner, San Antonio, Texas, 78258. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 9830 Colonnade Blvd. # 165, San Antonio, Texas 78230.