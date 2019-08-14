|
August 11, 2019
Mary Ann McNeill, beloved wife, daughter and sister went to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 54. She is now reunited with her father and mother Anthony Sr. and Dorothy Scarnato and her brother Mickey. She was born on October 20, 1964 in San Antonio, Texas and had resided in Amarillo, Texas since 2014.
Mary Ann had a strong faith in the Lord. She loved Jesus and knew that He was always by her side. She strived to help everyone she saw in need. Her giving heart was always sensitive to the needs of others before herself. Despite the challenges she faced on this earth, Mary Ann never wavered in the Lord's promises to us. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
The blessing of her memory will forever live in the hearts of her husband Scott McNeill, mother-in-law Carolyn McNeill, brother-in-law Neil McNeill and wife Karen, stepson Shaw McNeill, wife Kayla and grandson Sev, stepdaughter Brynn McNeill, her brothers Anthony Scarnato Jr., Samuel Scarnato and wife Susan, Vincent Scarnato, her
sisters Kathy Fronkier and husband Mike, Patty Robledo and husband Richard, her nieces and nephews Michael Scarnato Jr., Missi Scarnato, Dax Scarnato, Haley Ristow and husband Scott, Samantha Scarnato and husband Mark Bennett, Mark Scarnato and wife Shawna, Vincent Scarnato Jr., Katy Williams and husband Eric, Douglas Fronkier, Jacob Diez, Jimmy Diez, Carolyn Diez, Sarah Robledo, Elizabeth Robledo and many other cousins.
We also would like to acknowledge and thank her church family, Trinity Fellowship, in Amarillo, Texas for all the love and support provided throughout her illness; especially, Pastor Gail, Kathy Brittain, Mickey and Kirby Davis, and Cassie Flores. Thanks go out also to her long-time work friend from San Antonio, Yolanda Pena, who loved her like a sister.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Memorial Services will be held Friday, August 16th at The Angelus Funeral Home located at 1119 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio, Texas 78215. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 pm and rosary will be recited in the Lord's honor at 7:00 pm.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter-St. Joseph's Children's Home, 919 Mission Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78210. Please annotate in memory of Mary Ann McNeill.
Condolences may be sent to the McNeill and Scarnato family at www.theangelus funeralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 14, 2019