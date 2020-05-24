Saint Hedwig, TexasMary Ann Ott Freitag, beloved, wife, mother, grandma, sister and aunt slipped peacefully into the hands of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 20, 2020. Born on August 6, 1942 to Anton Ott and Mary Helen (Kruse) Ott, we were blessed with her endless love, faith, and giving to all she met during her 77 years of a faithful life. Mary Ann met the love of her life, Robert Alfred Freitag, and the strength of their 58 years of marriage provided the foundation for their family. She shared her faith openly, acknowledging that God provided her fortitude in difficult times and that she leaned heavily on prayer to guide her. A leader of her Catholic Faith, Mary Ann was a giver. This special gift lead her heart to serve the Lord in helping others from fostering many children, helping their parents put their lives back together, and assisted special needs children. She and her husband served as President of St. Vincent DePaul with their church parish, helped at the church senior citizen center and taught vacation bible school along with her grandchildren by her side. She was most proud of being an 8th grade CCD confirmation teacher where she taught the Word of God to the young Catholics and then she continued her faith journey through learning how to play the guitar and singing in the church choir. But more than anything, her love of her children transformed her life to be the best mom and pillar of faith for her family. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be doing what she loves: worshipping, playing the guitar, and fostering heaven's children along the side of her two sisters, Antonette Skloss and Betty Dzierzanowski. Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband, Robert Freitag; their children and grandchildren Dudley Freitag (Norma – Heather, Valerie & Kimberly), Wyann Skloss (Larry - Jordan), Stacey Freitag (Kameron & Kassandra), Lynae Kotara (Patrick – Kailey & Lance), Kervin Freitag, Jason Freitag (Jayton, Jada, Jailyn & CJ), Melissa Mikolajczyk (Carson & Connor), Shirley Gerlich-Tucker (MiKayla, Dylan & Jett) and Leonard Gerlich (Lauren – Logan, Lana & Lisa), and her two brothers Ronnie Ott Sr. and Stanley Ott. Mary Ann generously gave of her heart and believed that "to whom much is given, much is expected," Luke 12:48. In this spirit, the family suggests contributions may be made in lieu of flowers in her memory to The Children's Shelter or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Visitation will be 6-8, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 7955 Real Road, San Antonio, TX 78263. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 14011 FM 1346, St. Hedwig, TX 78152 with Rev. Bill officiating. Burial will follow at Annunciation Cemetery.