|
Our family and community sadly lost a pillar on Saturday, February 29, 2020, when Mrs. Mary Anne Halsell passed away of natural causes at Mission Trails Hospital in San Antonio, Texas at 3:57 am.
Mary Anne was born in San Antonio, Texas. She felt blessed to be a part of Providence High school. She was proud to be a part of the first freshman class in the new all girls private school in 1951. She graduated with Honors in 1954. For 60 years she stayed involved and helped with her class reunions, which was very important to her. Mary Anne stayed active through the years in both school and church.
A few of her contributions to the lives of many include; countless community service hours on school, parish, and community projects, serving as P.T.C. President for two years and Choir Director for four years, and serving on the Parish Counsel for many years. She also worked as a bank teller, bookkeeper, and insurance policy writer. However, if you asked Mary Anne about her professional life, she would tell you her main career was her family.
Mary Anne had a great passion for competition. She coached and competed in softball, bowling, and volleyball. She was affectionately known as Mrs. H to her athletes. She loved music. She played piano, and the organ at Saint Margaret Mary's Catholic Church, Holy Name's Catholic Church, and St Mary's. Her greatest passion though, by far, was her family. She was always involved with her children's education and extracurricular activities, and was very loved by their school mates. Mary Anne ensured all children alike knew they could come to her family if they were ever in need.
Mary Anne is lovingly remembered by her daughter Kathleen Marie Hooker, her son Craig Anthony Halsell and his wife Andrea, and her brothers David Blacketer and Patrick Blacketer; Grandchildren James and his wife Irina, Lloyd III, Amy, Alfio, Faith, Devin, Craig, and Jace; Great Grandchildren Justin, Ashley, Grace, Elijah, Johnathon, Alexa, David, and Alice.
Mary Anne is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd F. Halsell, her son Lloyd F. Halsell, Jr, her father James Wesley Blacketer, her mother Mary Alice Blacketer, her sisters Carolyn Marshall, Gladys (Happy) Duganne, and Betty Gloster, and her brothers Gerry Blacketer and James Blacketer.
Services will be held
Friday March 6th5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Visitation7:00 PM RosaryAlamo Funeral Home.624 N Alamo St. San Antonio, TX 78215
Saturday March 7th10:00 AM MassSaint Mary's Catholic Church202 N St Mary's StSan Antonio, TX 78205
Monday March 9th9:30 AM BurialFort Sam Houston National Cemetery1520 Harry Wurzbach RdSan Antonio, TX 78209