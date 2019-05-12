|
August 3, 1935 - May 7, 2019
Mary Anne Holick-Thompson, age 83, of San Antonio, while surrounded by her loving family, found her eternal rest, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born in San Antonio on August 3, 1935 to parents Grover Cleveland Shoaf and Maria Martinez Mercado Shoaf. She attended Incarnate Word Academy for eight years, being one of the first to attend their Nursery School. She attended Saint Mary's Hall for high school and graduated in 1953, then returned to Incarnate Word College for 2 years, and finally, received her degree from San Antonio College.
She lived in San Antonio until she married Frank L. Tillotson and moved to Tampico, Mexico. She relocated to San Antonio after 5 years and worked for Ralph Fair Oil Company & later for American Petrofina before being employed at Randolph AFB in the Surgeon General's Office as a secretary. She later transferred to Ft. Sam Houston, working at medical clinics at Brooke Army Medical Center and then at the Fifth Army, where she met and married her deceased husband, the love of her life, Hugh L. Holick. She followed her husband's career destinations,
first living and working in Houston, TX for the Federal Aviation Association. Then she had the opportunity to live in Germany at both Zweibrucken and Frankfort where she also worked in Civil Service.
Mary Anne enjoyed living in Mexico and various places in Europe. She enjoyed having her friends over and teaching American spoken English to her German friends. Upon returning the United States, she and her husband lived in Southlake where she was active in Senior Centers, Thrift Shop, and also taught Spanish, her favorite subject, at public grade and high schools.
She and her husband moved to Air Force Village II, now known as Blue Skies West, in 2001 where her husband Hugh Holick passed away. She later married LTC William Thompson who resides at Blue Skies West.
The family will be receiving friends, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232.
A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 pm. www.Sunset NorthFuneral
Home.com
In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, please make donations to Therapy Animals of San Antonio, www.therapy animalssa.org or to any .
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to her amazing Encompass Hospice team for all of their love and compassion.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019