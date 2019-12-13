Home

Mary Annette Padgett Younger

Annette Younger was a native of San Antonio, a graduate of Hot Wells High School. She owned Gibson's Costume Shop, a family business which started in the 1920's. She is survived by: her son and his wife, Darrell and Becky Younger; her daughter,

Dr. Janice Kinter; her grandson, Jordan Kinter; her sister, Betty House; her niece, Melissa Macklin, and beloved cousins and great nephews. Private services will be held Saturday at Mission Park Mortuary South.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 13, 2019
