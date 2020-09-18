1/1
Mary Ardis "Smittie" Rucas
Mary Ardis "Smittie" Rucas, of San Antonio, passed away on September 11, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Kansas and graduated from Kansas State University and married Maurice D. "Mark" Rucas in 1956. They raised three children; Scott, Stan and Amy. They resided in Santa Fe, NM, Orange, TX, Waco, Corpus Christi and San Antonio. She completed Master's degrees from Trinity University, St. Mary's and Incarnate Word.

She was employed in many positions in Education until 1982. She then changed careers to Accounting, attending UTSA, became a CPA and worked for Valero until retirement.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian church in San Antonio for over 40 years; acting as a Deacon, attending Bible study classes, and operating the library.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice D. "Mark" Rucas. She is survived by her three children; her six grandchildren Hailey, Zachary, Mark, Catherine, Justin and Megan; and her brother Frederick Smith of Wichita, KS.

SERVICES

Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 1:30 P.M. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church. A Private Interment for family will follow at Mission Burial Park North.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
SEP
21
Service
01:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
