MARY B. HAERR
Mary B. Haerr, born August 5, 1932 in Cincinnati, OH, passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 87.

Mary and her husband moved to San Antonio in 1956. She taught at Kelly Air Force Base for 2 years before teaching kindergarten at Will Rogers Elementary where she retired at the age of 63.

She was a faithful member at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family and friends, and she will be missed dearly by many.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William F. Haerr and by her parents, Jack and Nellie Determan.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Mary Frances and husband, Kal Zucker, Barbara and husband Reb Brem, Carol and husband John Wilson; grandchildren, Joshua (Becca), Courtenay (Joshua), Adam, Austin (Tammy), Matt, Hannah, Jeremy; great granddaughters, Naomi, Eloise, Lorelei; brother in law, David Haerr; nephew, Davey; nieces, Cathy and Pam; cousin Buzz Fritzuis.

Visitation will be at Sunset Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 12 pm, with a funeral service to begin at 1 pm.

Interment will follow at

Sunset Memorial Park.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
