|
|
Sister Mary Benedict Chavez was born in McAllen, Texas on October 17, 1926 to Arturo Chavez and Guadalupe Reyes Chavez and passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 93.
She was a Sister of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for 74 years. Sister lived out her mission first as a teacher at Mount Sacred Heart School in San Antonio, then in parish schools in San Juan and Houston, Texas. She taught for 22 years. She then studied and received her LVN license and practiced her nursing skills in the Rio Grande Valley, Austin and San Antonio, Texas. She served with great dedication as she also ministered to the retired Oblate fathers at Oblate Madonna Residence, the elderly in the San Juan Nursing Home and to her own religious Sisters at their Provincial House. Her nursing career spanned 36 years of lovingly caring for those entrusted to her care. Her ministry also took her to Peru for 10 years where she ministered to those in need of medical attention and accompanied many in their faith formation.
Sister Mary Benedict had a wonderful sense of humor and was often at the center of making others laugh. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed working in her garden, she was also an avid stamp collector. She shared her gifts and talents generously with those around her.
Sister Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Arturo and Guadalupe Chavez; brothers, Regino, Jose, Arturo and Jesus Chavez; sisters, Christina, Delia, Eva – all of McAllen, TX and Theresa Dawson of El Paso, Texas.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her religious community the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. We are most appreciative of the Sisters and staff at St. Francis Nursing Home for their attention and loving care bestowed upon Sister during her years as a resident there.
FUNERAL SERVICES
The recitation of the Rosary will be on Monday, December 2, at 1:30 P.M. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8134 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX lead by Deacon Roy Amo followed by the Mass of Resurrection. The presider will be Father Miguel Moreno.
Interment will be held at a later date.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Heart-to-Heart Fund of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 1, 2019